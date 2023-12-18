BAFL 51.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.6%)
Pakistan

At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi

  • Residential building in Karachi’s Machhar Colony collapses due to a gas cylinder explosion
BR Web Desk Published 18 Dec, 2023 01:34pm

At least two died and six people were wounded on Monday after a residential building in Karachi’s Machhar Colony collapsed due to a gas cylinder explosion, Aaj News reported.

The wounded were shifted to a hospital while reportedly more people were stuck under the debris.

Rescue teams and police personnel reached the spot and a rescue operation is under way.

Karachi blast

