Pakistan
At least 2 dead, several injured in gas cylinder explosion in Karachi
- Residential building in Karachi’s Machhar Colony collapses due to a gas cylinder explosion
At least two died and six people were wounded on Monday after a residential building in Karachi’s Machhar Colony collapsed due to a gas cylinder explosion, Aaj News reported.
The wounded were shifted to a hospital while reportedly more people were stuck under the debris.
Rescue teams and police personnel reached the spot and a rescue operation is under way.
