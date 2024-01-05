Alhamra Arts Centre to host 11th Literary Festival

LAHORE: The 11th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) is set to take center stage at the Alhamra Arts Center from February 23 to 25. Recognized as a premier international cultural event, LLF promises to be a showcase of intellectual discourse, artistic brilliance, and global exchange of ideas.

Expressing enthusiasm about the upcoming festival, Tariq Mehmood Chaduary, Executive Director of Alhamra, highlighted the pivotal role played by the venue. "I am delighted to witness Alhambra’s pivotal role as the host of these extraordinary gatherings," he stated. He went on to underscore the significance of events like Think Fest, Faiz Festival, and the Lahore Literary Festival, emphasizing their role in fostering a cultural haven.

"These events exemplify our steadfast commitment to nurturing a cultural haven where intellectual discourse, artistic brilliance, and the global exchange of ideas seamlessly converge," Chaduary remarked.

The Alhamra Arts Center aims to solidify its position as an unparalleled hub for the world's most profound and promising cultural celebrations. The upcoming Lahore Literary Festival is expected to further enhance the center's reputation as a beacon for cultural enthusiasts and intellectuals alike.

