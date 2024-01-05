BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style Print 2024-01-05

Alhamra Arts Centre to host 11th Literary Festival

Recorder Report Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

LAHORE: The 11th edition of the Lahore Literary Festival (LLF) is set to take center stage at the Alhamra Arts Center from February 23 to 25. Recognized as a premier international cultural event, LLF promises to be a showcase of intellectual discourse, artistic brilliance, and global exchange of ideas.

Expressing enthusiasm about the upcoming festival, Tariq Mehmood Chaduary, Executive Director of Alhamra, highlighted the pivotal role played by the venue. "I am delighted to witness Alhambra’s pivotal role as the host of these extraordinary gatherings," he stated. He went on to underscore the significance of events like Think Fest, Faiz Festival, and the Lahore Literary Festival, emphasizing their role in fostering a cultural haven.

"These events exemplify our steadfast commitment to nurturing a cultural haven where intellectual discourse, artistic brilliance, and the global exchange of ideas seamlessly converge," Chaduary remarked.

The Alhamra Arts Center aims to solidify its position as an unparalleled hub for the world's most profound and promising cultural celebrations. The upcoming Lahore Literary Festival is expected to further enhance the center's reputation as a beacon for cultural enthusiasts and intellectuals alike.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Alhamra Arts Centre Tariq Mehmood Chaduary Lahore Literary Festival

Comments

1000 characters

Alhamra Arts Centre to host 11th Literary Festival

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories