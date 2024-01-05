Articles 62, 63 of constitution aimed at ensuring transparency in politics: JI

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq has emphasized that articles 62 and 63 of the constitution ensure transparency in politics by mandating that public office holders be honest and trustworthy.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Thursday, he pointed out that corrupt politicians are not tolerated by the public in major democracies worldwide. Consequently, he asserted that morally and financially corrupt politicians should have no place in the country’s political landscape.

Expressing concern, Haq lamented that the country’s governance and politics predominantly revolve around families and operate as a one-man show. He criticized the lack of mechanisms for the growth and training of political workers within so-called major political parties, highlighting their absence of ideology and manifestos. According to him, these parties aim solely for public votes without a genuine commitment to serving the people.

Haq observed that, during every election, the leaders of the tested parties reiterate old rhetoric and slogans, making same promises which they already failed to fulfil. Former political party leaders, he noted, prioritized personal interests over addressing public issues while in power.

The JI chief asserted that political uncertainty can only be eradicated through the establishment of democracy and the rule of law. He accused the ruling elite of being self-centered and not genuinely desiring public rule. He urged the public to seize the opportunity on February 8 to vote for honest and dedicated leadership, emphasizing a departure from tested parties in favour of supporting Jamaat-e-Islami candidates for real change.

