PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Power talks to power’

“Yet another myth has been debunked.”

“Which one are you referring to? That Nawaz Sharif can win an election without, how shall I put it, without…”

“Well left, I say. Anyway, Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) maintains that power talks to power and I can’t see that principle being followed anymore.”

“How do you define power?”

“You want to know how I define power or how NMN defines power”?

“That much difference, hunh”!

“Yes indeed.”

“OK, so tell me how you define power and then how she defines it.”

“I define power as the capacity to enjoy all, I repeat, all the associated responsibilities of a position – be they in the terms of reference of that position so stipulated – be it enshrined within the constitution or usurped…”

“Enjoy?”

“Well it’s a matter of enjoyment to get one’s enemies, perceived or otherwise, but remember the overarching principle in our politics: a big crocodile, or at least one who thinks he or she is a big one, is invariably eaten up by an even bigger crocodile so to speak.”

“Hey, we don’t have crocodiles in the Land of the Pure; we have the rarer snow leopards…”

“Shush anyway when NMN refers to power she is referring to two things – take every opportunity to attack the biggest crocodile in the pond and two, exercise the ability to gather huge crowds which incidentally has been severely compromised as post-21 October recently we have corner meetings, not jalsas”.

“Right, but a gentle reminder to you: The Man Who Must Remain Nameless can gather massive crowds, much larger than she ever could, and attack the biggest crocodile in the pond but….”

“All his verbal attacks are coming home to roost, anyway what did you want to say after but?”

“But me, no but”.

“Hmmm”.

“Anyway, the myth that I was referring to as being debunked was the quality of the legal expertise of our high-priced lawyers after the Chief Justice allowed cameras into the court.”

“I know the implementation of our defamation laws is zero, yet I ain’t taking any chances, so I remain mute.”

