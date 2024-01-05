KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (January 04, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 280.10 282.53 AED 76.35 77.03
EURO 306.45 309.29 SR 74.58 75.23
GBP 355.43 358.71 INTERBANK 281.50 281.90
JPY 1.92 1.95
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments