Ukraine targets Crimea in air attack

AFP Published 04 Jan, 2024 10:46pm

KYIV: Ukraine said it targeted a Russian command post near the Crimean port city of Sevastopol Thursday, in an aerial attack that Russia said injured one person.

Kyiv has struck the Russian-controlled peninsula throughout the ongoing war, launching missile and drones at Sevastopol in a bid to suppress Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet.

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

“Today at around 15:00 (1300 GMT), the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a command post of the Russian occupation forces near Sevastopol,” the Ukrainian army said, without elaborating.

The sound of projectiles whooshing overhead could be heard in videos shared by Crimean social media channels Thursday, as air raid sirens blared in the background.

Russia said its air defences shot down ten guided missiles over the peninsula, and that it had foiled what it called a “terrorist attack” by Kyiv’s forces.

One person was wounded after shrapnel fell on a house, Sevastopol’s Russian-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said, while shell fragments fell across the city.

Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Mikhail Razvozhayev Russia’s Black Sea

