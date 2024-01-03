Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Wednesday, in line with the decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs220,000 per tola after shedding Rs1,300 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs188,614 after a decrease of Rs1,115, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,600 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,082 per ounce, after a decline of $12 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,680 per tola.