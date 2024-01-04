Smog: CDA conducts operation against plastic factory

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday conducted a mega operation against the owners of a plastic factory in Islamabad.

Under the direction of Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Captain Anwarul Haq (retd), concrete and effective measures have been taken to protect the natural beauty of Islamabad from environmental pollution and smog.

The Enforcement Wing conducted a mega operation against the owners of the plastic factory in Islamabad’s Sector I-13, Shams Colony, whose smoke was causing environmental pollution in the area. The owners were summoned and presented in the court of Senior Special Magistrate CDA. The Senior Special Magistrate ordered the factories of the accused to be sealed immediately and sentenced the accused to imprisonment and fine and remanded in custody.

According to the details, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA had issued strict instructions to the Enforcement, Environment and Sanitation Wing a few days ago to take immediate action against those responsible for keeping the natural beauty of Islamabad free from environmental pollution and smog.

The operation should be carried out without discrimination and without interruption; otherwise, departmental action will be taken against the concerned officials.

