Gold prices down

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday saw a fall on the local market but silver was firm, traders said.

Gold lost Rs1300 to Rs220, 000 per tola and Rs1115 to Rs188, 614 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2, 082 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was available for Rs2,680 per tola and Rs2,297.66 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.65 per ounce, traders said.

