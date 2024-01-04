MCCI urges PIA to rationalize cargo rates for fresh produce

LAHORE: Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) expresses its support for the exporters of fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat in the Multan region.

The Chamber acknowledges the challenges faced by exporters, particularly regarding higher cargo rates of PIA compared to other stations like Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. In light of these concerns, MCCI urges Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to reassess and rationalize cargo rates for fresh produce in Multan.”

“Furthermore, MCCI calls upon PIA to extend special discounted cargo rates for the exporters of fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat from Multan to key destinations, including Sharjah, Dubai, Riyadh, Muscat, and Jeddah.” (Added commas after “vegetables” and “Riyadh”) “These measures will not only benefit the exporters but also contribute to the overall growth of the agricultural sector in the region.” Mian Rashid Iqbal, President of MCCI, appreciates the role of PIA in connecting Multan to international markets. ‘We believe that the collaborative efforts of both entities can create a more conducive environment for the exporters of fresh fruit, vegetables, and meat,’ he said.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024