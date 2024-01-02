BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 02 Jan, 2024 02:51pm

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Tuesday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs221,300 per tola in the local market after it gained Rs1,600 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs189,729 after an increase of Rs1,372, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs300 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $12 on Tuesday to $2,094 per ounce (with a premium of $20), APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,680 per tola in the local market.

