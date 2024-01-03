BAFL 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 2, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 03 Jan, 2024 09:07am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks over 34% to $11.15bn in 6MFY24

Read here for details.

  • POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

Read here for details.

  • FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

Read here for details.

  • Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

Read here for details.

  • ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

Read here for details.

  • CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Read here for details.

  • Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away

Read here for details.

  • FM Jilani says US-Pakistan relationship gaining momentum

Read here for details.

  • SC intends to fast-track lifetime disqualification case to prevent ‘confusion’ for ROs: CJP

Read here for details.

  • Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

