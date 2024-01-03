BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 2, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks over 34% to $11.15bn in 6MFY24
Read here for details.
- POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown
Read here for details.
- FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers
Read here for details.
- Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today
Read here for details.
- ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal
Read here for details.
- CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary
Read here for details.
- Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away
Read here for details.
- FM Jilani says US-Pakistan relationship gaining momentum
Read here for details.
- SC intends to fast-track lifetime disqualification case to prevent ‘confusion’ for ROs: CJP
Read here for details.
- Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Read here for details.
Comments