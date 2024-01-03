Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks over 34% to $11.15bn in 6MFY24

POL sales down 7% YoY amid higher prices, economic slowdown

FBR set to block mobile phones of non-filers

Devolved subjects: SIFC to discuss expenditure-sharing today

ECC rejects hike in wheat support price proposal

CCP approves Singapore shipping firm merger with Pak subsidiary

Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away

FM Jilani says US-Pakistan relationship gaining momentum

SC intends to fast-track lifetime disqualification case to prevent ‘confusion’ for ROs: CJP

Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

