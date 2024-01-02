FM Jilani says US-Pakistan relationship gaining momentum

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani spoke with US Ambassador Donald Blome on Tuesday and stressed that the two sides should “continue to build on the recent exchanges and the momentum gained in bilateral ties”.

A press release by the Foreign Office (FO) stated Blome visited Jilani today. During their discussion, both sides discussed “some major aspects of bilateral relations”, including the recent trip to the US by Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

The FM Jilani emphasised that both sides should build on the recent exchanges and the momentum they have gained in bilateral relations.

In a separate statement, US Mission Acting Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery said Blome and FM Jilani discussed “a wide range of important bilateral issues”.

He said these issues included increased diplomatic engagement, safe and efficient resettlement of Afghan citizens, and others of mutual interest.

COAS Gen Munir visited the US last month and spoke with several key US government and military officials, including Secretary of State Antony J Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin (retired), Victoria Nuland, Deputy Secretary of State, Jonathan Finer, Deputy National Security Advisor, and General Charles Q Brown, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Both sides agreed to continue engagement for exploring potential avenues of bilateral collaboration in pursuit of shared interests.

The COAS underscored the importance of understanding each other’s perspectives on regional security issues and developments affecting strategic stability in South Asia. In this context, the COAS especially highlighted the importance of resolving the Kashmir Issue in accordance with international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

The COAS also interacted with the Pakistani overseas community. In a reception hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan, the COAS met members of the Pakistani community.

In a related development, Thomas West, the Special Representative for Afghanistan, visited Pakistan in December and spoke with Pakistan’s top civil and military leaders about the threat posed by banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Afghan refugee issues.