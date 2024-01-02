Former finance minister Sartaj Aziz passes away

Sartaj Aziz, a veteran politician and economist who served as Pakistan's finance and foreign minister passed away on Tuesday.

Ahsan Iqbal, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that Aziz had passed away, offering his condolences and praising Aziz's contributions to the country.

"He was a veteran of the Pakistan movement and a great asset for the nation," Ahsan stated. "He will be missed very much," he added.

Aziz was born in Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in 1929 and actively participated in the Pakistan movement.

He was appointed finance minister by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 1990, 1993, and 1997.

He also served as the foreign minister in 1998 and 2013 and as the national security advisor in 2013.

He was awarded the Tamgha-e-Pakistan for his services to the nation.