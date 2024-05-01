AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls to 7-week low on surprise build in US storage, Middle East ceasefire hopes

  • US Energy Information Administration says energy firms added surprise 7.3 million barrels of crude into stockpiles during week ended April 26
Reuters Published May 1, 2024 Updated May 1, 2024 08:36pm

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about 2% to a seven-week low on Wednesday on a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks, the prospect of a Middle East ceasefire agreement and persistent U.S. inflation dampening the expected pace of interest rate cuts and oil demand growth.

Brent futures fell $1.39, or 1.6%, to $84.94 a barrel by 10:40 a.m. EDT (1440 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.39, or 1.7%, to $80.54.

That put both benchmarks on track to close at their lowest levels since March 13 and also pushed both into technically oversold territory for the first time since December 2023.

Oil prices down on rising US supply

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms added a surprise 7.3 million barrels of crude into stockpiles during the week ended April 26.

That compares with the 1.1 million barrel withdrawal analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and the 4.9 million barrel increase shown in data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group.

Expectations that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas could be in sight have grown following a renewed push led by Egypt, even as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to go ahead with a long-promised assault on Rafah.

“The crude market is weighed down by continued hopes for a ceasefire,” said Ole Hansen of Saxo Bank. “In addition, stubborn U.S. inflation has further reduced rate cut expectations.”

Officials at the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) are expected to leave the central bank’s benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the current 5.25%-5.50% range, where it has been since July 2023.

The Fed started hiking interest rates in March 2022 to fight soaring inflation. Financial markets have pushed back expectations of a rate cut this year to September from June.

Lower interest rates would reduce borrowing costs and could spur economic growth and demand for oil.

Adding to those expectation for a Fed delay in cutting rates was U.S. data showing private payrolls increased by more than expected in April.

Brent crude Oil WTI

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls to 7-week low on surprise build in US storage, Middle East ceasefire hopes

COAS Munir, UK counterpart discuss measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Growing pressure on expenditures: Higher mark-up payments behind challenge: MoF

US Fed likely to keep rates steady as hopes of early cuts fade

Hamas official insists Gaza ceasefire must be permanent

Antony Blinken says US ‘determined’ to get Israel-Hamas deal ‘now’

Crypto washout sends bitcoin below $58,000 into bear market

Parts of India record hottest April as heatwave kills nine

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Read more stories