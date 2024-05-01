AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,461 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.81%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -230.9 (-0.95%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Torrential’ rains shutter Saudi schools, flood roads

AFP Published May 1, 2024 Updated May 1, 2024 08:59pm
A man covers his head as he crosses a flooded street under the rain in the Saudi capital Riyadh following strong winds and heavy rain overnight that flooded roads in different regions of the desert kingdom on May 1, 2024. Photo: AFP
A man covers his head as he crosses a flooded street under the rain in the Saudi capital Riyadh following strong winds and heavy rain overnight that flooded roads in different regions of the desert kingdom on May 1, 2024. Photo: AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian authorities shuttered schools in several regions on Wednesday as flash floods inundated roads, the latest instance of heavy rains disrupting life in the desert Gulf.

AFPTV footage showed partially submerged cars struggling to drive through standing water in the central region of Qassim, one of the areas hit hardest overnight.

“The rain continued for seven hours from the afternoon until near midnight in very large quantities,” said Mohammed, an Egyptian resident of Buraidah, capital of Qassim, who spoke to AFP on the condition that only his first name be used.

“Water accumulated to a height of more than 10 centimetres (four inches) in front of the residence and prevented us from going out to the street. The sound of thunder was loud and lightning was illuminating the city.”

UAE announces $544 million for repairs after record rains

The national meteorological centre issued red alerts for Qassim and other areas including eastern province on the Gulf, the capital Riyadh and Medina province bordering the Red Sea.

It warned of “heavy rain with strong wind, lack of horizontal visibility, hail, torrential rains, and thunderbolts”.

Schools in Eastern Province and Riyadh also cancelled in-person instruction and moved classes online.

The Medina education department posted on X pictures of maintenance workers repairing electricity and air-conditioning units and removing standing water from schools.

There was some standing water on Riyadh’s roads on Wednesday but traffic was not significantly disrupted.

Rainstorms and flooding are not unheard of in Saudi Arabia, especially in winter, and larger, more densely populated cities can struggle with drainage.

Life disrupted in UAE as heavy storms take toll

Such problems are an annual occurrence in Jeddah, the port city on the Red Sea coast, where residents have long decried poor infrastructure.

Floods killed 123 people in the city in 2009 and 10 more two years later.

This week’s heavy rainfall in Saudi Arabia follows the intense rains that lashed the region in mid-April, killing 21 people in Oman and four in the United Arab Emirates, which received the heaviest rainfall since records began 75 years ago.

Global warming caused by fossil fuel emissions “most likely” exacerbated those rains, an expert group of scientists said in a study published last week.

rains heavy rains torrential rains

Comments

200 characters

‘Torrential’ rains shutter Saudi schools, flood roads

Labour Day: President Zardari, PM Shehbaz reiterate commitment to labourers’ welfare

COAS Munir, UK counterpart discuss measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations

US Fed likely to keep rates steady as hopes of early cuts fade

Police tackle US campus protests as Los Angeles hit by clashes

Hamas official insists Gaza ceasefire must be permanent

Antony Blinken says US ‘determined’ to get Israel-Hamas deal ‘now’

Crypto washout sends bitcoin below $58,000 into bear market

Parts of India record hottest April as heatwave kills nine

Ukraine unveils AI-generated foreign ministry spokeswoman

Read more stories