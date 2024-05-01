AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
COAS Munir, UK counterpart discuss measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations

BR Web Desk Published May 1, 2024 Updated May 1, 2024 07:49pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and UK Army’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Sir Patrick Sanders discussed measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

In a meeting that was also attended by General Sir Roland Walker, designate CGS UK Army, both sides “discussed matter of professional interest and measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

British CGS praises Pakistan’s armed forces’ sacrifices in fight against terrorism

COAS thanked General Patrick Sanders for his services in enhancing bilateral military ties and felicitated General Roland Walker on his nomination as the next CGS of UK Army, it added.

Moreover, COAS Munir and General Sir Patrick Sanders addressed the opening session of 6th Pakistan-UK Regional Stabilisation Conference at National Defence University, Islamabad on Tuesday. General Sir Roland Walker also attended the session.

Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference is the flagship defence and security dialogue between the two countries, held alternately in Pakistan and UK, bringing together a formidable corpus of subject matter experts in diverse domains including diplomats, defence officials, intellectuals and civil society representatives.

COAS, Saudi minister discuss defence collaboration

In connection with this conference, a 30-member UK delegation is visiting Pakistan from April 29 to May 3, 2024, led by Major General Tom Bateman, Standing Joint Force Commander, ISPR statement read.

During the conference, delegations from both sides will exchange perspectives on global and regional environment and its impact on national security, and, regional peace and stability.

“This year, the scope of discussion has been expanded from bilateral to regional issues and defence officials of both countries from the region are also participating in the conference,” ISPR said.

