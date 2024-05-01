AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Antony Blinken says US ‘determined’ to get Israel-Hamas deal ‘now’

AFP Published 01 May, 2024 12:38pm

TEL AVIV: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed calls for Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal Wednesday as he started talks with Israel’s leadership.

“Even in these very difficult times we are determined to get a ceasefire that brings the hostages home – and to get it now. And the only reason that that wouldn’t be achieved is because of Hamas,” Blinken said as he met Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Hamas is set to respond to an offer in which Israel would temporarily halt its offensive in Gaza and free Palestinian prisoners in return for hostages seized on October 7.

Hamas prepares response to Gaza truce offer

During his visit, Blinken is also pressing efforts to increase aid into the Gaza Strip, where the United Nations has warned of impending famine due to severe shortages of food.

He will later Wednesday meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and make stops including Ashdod, a port near Gaza that was recently reopened by Israel for aid.

“We also have to be focused on people who are suffering in this crossfire,” Blinken said to Herzog.

Senior US, French officials in Middle East seeking to ease Gaza war

On Tuesday, Blinken saw off a Jordanian aid convoy that was heading to the newly reopened Erez crossing between Israel and Gaza.

