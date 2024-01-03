Sharif’s nomination papers acceptance challenged

LAHORE: A citizen Shahid Orakzai has challenged before the appellant tribunal acceptance of nomination papers of former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from NA-132.

The appellant challenged the candidature of Shehbaz Sharif on the basis of his alleged involvement in the 1997 attack on the Supreme Court.

The appellant submitted that the Islamabad police, in its inquiry filed to the apex court, had identified Shehbaz, who was then Chief Minister Punajb, and then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif involved in the attack.

He said the tribunal is empowered to verify the facts from the inquiry report in possession of the registrar Supreme Court.

He asked the court tribunal to set aside the decision of the returning officer and reject the nomination papers of Shehbaz from NA-132.

