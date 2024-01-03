BAFL 48.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.26%)
National Police Academy acknowledges Lahore Police excellence

Recorder Report Published 03 Jan, 2024 05:32am

LAHORE: A delegation comprising ASPs undergoing training as part of the 50th Common Training Program at the National Police Academy Islamabad met with CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana in his office.

The 33-member delegation, led by Deputy Commandant National Police Academy DIG Naeem Ahmed Sheikh, was briefed on the professional training, performance, crime prevention, and other responsibilities of the Lahore Police.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, addressing the officers under training, highlighted the revolutionary reforms underway in the police department under the leadership of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar. He emphasized that all police stations in Lahore have been upgraded to world-standard model police stations, with notable developments and effective handling of administrative issues.

CCPO Lahore outlined measures being taken for the welfare of police martyrs' families, including initiatives for quality education, residences, and the marriage of girls. He credited Lahore Police for playing a pivotal role in establishing a safe society and urged the officers under training to prioritize competence, professionalism, and a spirit of service.

The CCPO Lahore emphasized that the police profession is a lifestyle based on public service and underscored the importance of quality investigation for delivering justice. He encouraged the officers to focus on providing timely justice to the people, emphasizing that honest, hardworking, capable, and dutiful officers are valuable assets to the police department.

The delegation commended the professional services of Lahore Police, and the ceremony concluded with the exchange of commemorative souvenirs. Present at the occasion were DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Security) Kamran Adil, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, SSP (Legal) Ghulam Hussain Chauhan, SSP (IAB) Abdullah Lak, and SP Dolphin Zohaib Ranjha.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana National Police Academy Lahore Police excellence

