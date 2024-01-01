Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold prices witnessed a decline in Pakistan on first day of 2024 on Monday. The yellow metal was priced at Rs219,700 per tola after a decrease of Rs300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs188,357 after it shed Rs258, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had declined by Rs900 per tola.

The international rate of gold remained unchanged at $2,082 per ounce on Monday (with a premium of $20 per ounce), APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,680 per tola.