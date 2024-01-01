BAFL 49.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.64%)
BIPL 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.85%)
BOP 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.3%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.66%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.37%)
DGKC 80.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.51%)
FABL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.86%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.06%)
FFL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.99 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (5.45%)
HUBC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.41%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (7.13%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.67%)
MLCF 39.92 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.89%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.86%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.54%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 30.97 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (6.35%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.26%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.22%)
TRG 83.44 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (5.83%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.49%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (9.93%)
BR100 6,639 Increased By 241.8 (3.78%)
BR30 23,881 Increased By 1111.1 (4.88%)
KSE100 64,449 Increased By 1997.9 (3.2%)
KSE30 21,536 Increased By 759.2 (3.65%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 01 Jan, 2024 12:53pm

Gold prices witnessed a decline in Pakistan on first day of 2024 on Monday. The yellow metal was priced at Rs219,700 per tola after a decrease of Rs300.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs188,357 after it shed Rs258, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had declined by Rs900 per tola.

The international rate of gold remained unchanged at $2,082 per ounce on Monday (with a premium of $20 per ounce), APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,680 per tola.

