BAFL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
BIPL 22.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.4%)
BOP 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (6.61%)
CNERGY 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.87%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.38%)
DGKC 81.38 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (5.02%)
FABL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.78%)
FCCL 19.96 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.11%)
FFL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
GGL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.36%)
HBL 115.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.23%)
HUBC 121.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (3.78%)
HUMNL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (7.28%)
KEL 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.64%)
LOTCHEM 27.63 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (5.23%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.73%)
PIBTL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.11%)
PIOC 117.08 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.61%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 31.38 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (7.76%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.63%)
TPLP 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.37%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 6.16 (7.81%)
UNITY 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.53%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (11.35%)
BR100 6,664 Increased By 266.7 (4.17%)
BR30 23,956 Increased By 1185.6 (5.21%)
KSE100 64,662 Increased By 2210.7 (3.54%)
KSE30 21,616 Increased By 839.6 (4.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 02, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-02

Gold prices fall, silver’s unchanged

Recorder Report Published 02 Jan, 2024 05:21am

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday inched down on the local market but silver remained unchanged, traders said. Gold lost Rs300 to Rs219700 per tola and Rs258 to Rs188357 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2082 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for Rs2680 per tola and Rs2297.66 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.88 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold prices fall, silver’s unchanged

Dec CPI inflation jumps 29.7pc YoY

Failure to integrate with ‘RADAR’: FBR being empowered to penalise govt entities

SBA: IMF set for first review on 11th

PM says govt-private cooperation a must for economic growth

Solar IPPs: Hike in benchmark competitive tariff proposed

Iran warship in Red Sea: Israel warns war to continue throughout 2004

NTDC supports conversion of Lalpir, Pakgen to Thar coal

Country braves blackouts as faults mar Guddu TPH generation

Dec 2023: SRB achieves Rs21.3bn tax collection

‘Ratification of HKC will boost economy’

Read more stories