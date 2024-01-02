Gold prices fall, silver’s unchanged

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday inched down on the local market but silver remained unchanged, traders said. Gold lost Rs300 to Rs219700 per tola and Rs258 to Rs188357 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $2082 per ounce, which the local market adds on with a $20 premium for the domestic bullion trade.

Silver was traded for Rs2680 per tola and Rs2297.66 per 10 grams. International silver price was quoted as $23.88 per ounce, traders said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024