A level playing field is conspicuous by its absence?

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) seems to have fallen into exhausted slumber following its chairperson Asma Jahangir’s death in February 2018. The growing political instability in the country regardless of the announcement of election schedule, including rejection and acceptance of nomination papers of candidates for national and provincial assembly seats, seems to have woken it up.

That none other than the HRCP, a highly credible organization, has expressed its concerns about what it says the absence of a level playing field in the run up to the elections is a serious development insofar as the credibility of the entire election process is concerned.

Its co-chairperson Munizae Jahangir, the daughter of Asma Jahangir, has said, among other things, that the current situation is not the usual atmosphere present ahead of the general elections, arguing that it would weaken democracy.

According to her, there always remains a question-mark on whichever government is formed as a result of the Feb 8 general elections. She is spot on, so to speak. The decisions taken by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in recent days and weeks are certainly not adding to its credibility or reputation at all because it is being perceived as an entity that is hell-bent on revenge, given the fact that PTI in power and out of power had often shabbily and unjustly treated this institution, lowering the political discourse alarmingly.

But the ECP, its head and members are now required to show magnanimity. After all, PTI is not now what it was prior to the ouster of Imran Khan from the office of Prime minister through a vote of confidence and the subsequent May 9 violence. With its top leadership in jail, the party is in a tight spot, to say the least.

Affording each and every contestant a level playing field is the responsibility of both ECP and caretaker governments at centre and in the provinces. The fact that country needs free, fair and transparent elections cannot be over-emphasized.

Abu Adnan (Karachi)

