KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 218,285 tonnes of cargo comprising 135,915 tonnes of import cargo and 82,370 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 135,915 comprised of 76,211 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 29,083 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 30,621 tonnes of Urea.

The total export Cargo of 82,370 comprised of 54,370 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 25 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 8,300 tonnes of Clinkers, 18,630 tonnes of Mill Scale & 1,045 tonnes of Rice.

Nearly, 7587 containers comprising of 4029 containers import and 3558 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 674 of 20’s and 1410 of 40’s loaded while 123 of 20’s and 206 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1019 of 20’s and 495 of 40’s loaded containers while 477 of 20’s and 536 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

As many as 10 ships namely, Dream Beauty, Msc Jemima, Seattle Bridge, Al Hadbaa, Crystal St Petersburg, Navios Jasmine, Chem Lithium, MT Shalamar, APL Chaeleston & Pelagic Turbot berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 09 ships namely, Seamax Norwalk, Xin Ning Bo, Dream Beauty, Hansa Europe, Msc Jemima, Fu Quan Shan, Crystal St Petersburg, chem lithium and Wawasan Topaz sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

Shipping activity reported at the Port where seven ships namely, MSC Diego, MSC United-VIII, Ocean Graciuos, Leila Confidence, Sunary, Al-Bidda and Ullswater scheduled to load/offload Container, Rice, Palm oil, Gas oil, LNG and LPG, berthed at Container Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Oil Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Sui Southern Terminal respectively on Sunday 31st December, 2023. Meanwhile two more ships, Turan-C and Luna Rossa also arrived at outer-anchorage of the Port Qasim during last 24 hours to load/unload Rice and Wheat respectively.

A total of thirteen ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘MSC United-VIII’ left the port on today morning and four more ships, MSC Diego, African Hornbill, Velos Libra and Sunary are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 203,776 tonnes, comprising 150,991 tonnes imports cargo and 52,785 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,589 Containers (1,969 TEUs Imports and 2,620 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 5 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, MSC Jemma, Luna Rossa and IVS Crimson Creek carrying Container, Wheat and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP and PIBT respectively on today, 1st January, while two more Container ships, Maersk Kensington and MSC Archimidis are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 2nd January, 2024.

