BAFL 49.68 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (2.64%)
BIPL 22.63 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.94%)
BOP 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.3%)
CNERGY 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.66%)
DFML 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.37%)
DGKC 80.23 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.54%)
FABL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.86%)
FCCL 19.95 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.06%)
FFL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.34%)
GGL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.92%)
HBL 115.98 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (5.44%)
HUBC 120.98 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.4%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.43%)
KEL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
LOTCHEM 27.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.67%)
MLCF 39.92 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.89%)
OGDC 120.88 Increased By ▲ 8.78 (7.83%)
PAEL 23.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.36%)
PIBTL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.86%)
PIOC 117.00 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.54%)
PPL 123.66 Increased By ▲ 8.91 (7.76%)
PRL 30.96 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (6.32%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.48%)
SNGP 79.03 Increased By ▲ 5.93 (8.11%)
SSGC 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (9.02%)
TELE 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.26%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.22%)
TRG 83.44 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (5.83%)
UNITY 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.49%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (10.64%)
BR100 6,639 Increased By 242.4 (3.79%)
BR30 23,881 Increased By 1110.9 (4.88%)
KSE100 64,448 Increased By 1996.9 (3.2%)
KSE30 21,534 Increased By 757 (3.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 01, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Heavy rains in Australia’s east bring more pain to storm-hit residents

Reuters Published 01 Jan, 2024 12:21pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYDNEY: Heavy rains lashed parts of Australia’s east on Monday, triggering flash flooding, inundating roads and bringing more pain for some residents reeling after the intense thunderstorms that hit the region over the Christmas holidays.

The northeastern New South Wales and southeastern Queensland regions were pounded by a wild weather system overnight, with several towns taking roughly a month’s rainfall over 24 hours to Monday morning.

More heavy rain is forecast until Tuesday morning, with totals set to exceed 250 mm (9.8 inches), more than the January average.

“This situation continues to be dangerous and dynamic,” Miriam Bradbury, a forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology, said in a video message on social media platform X.

“This locally intense rainfall is most likely with thunderstorms through the day today and potentially could lead to life-threatening flash flooding.”

The popular Gold Coast tourist spot in Queensland is among the worst affected, with footage on social media showing vehicles stuck in flooded roads and low-lying areas under water.

“If you don’t have to go out today, stay home,” Gold Coast City Mayor Tom Tate said during a press briefing.

Ten dead as heavy rains hit south India

Thousands of residents in Queensland are still without power after thunderstorms on Dec. 25 and 26 uprooted trees and knocked down power lines.

Authorities said the latest storms could delay reconnection efforts.

A family of four, trapped after rapidly rising rivers submerged their caravan park in northern New South Wales, were successfully rescued.

australia Queensland Christmas holidays heavy rains Bureau of Meteorology

Comments

1000 characters

Heavy rains in Australia’s east bring more pain to storm-hit residents

PSX kicks off 2024 with a bang, KSE-100 index up over 3%

IMF updates schedule: Executive Board to discuss Pakistan on January 11

Israel pounds Gaza, Hamas fires rockets as Netanyahu indicates long war

Tragedy at Agha Steel: two personnel lose lives at plant’s ECR

Oman sets 2024 budget on average oil price of $60/bbl

Gold price per tola decreases Rs300 in Pakistan

Massive earthquake strikes Japan, triggering tsunami warning

Jul-Dec tax collection: FBR surpasses target

Performance of Shamshad better than Dar’s, says noted economist

Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project hits snags

Read more stories