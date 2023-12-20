BAFL 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.21%)
Ten dead as heavy rains hit south India

AFP Published 20 Dec, 2023 10:41am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: At least 10 people were killed in floods after intense rainfall in southern India, local media reported Wednesday, weeks after a cyclone triggered intense flooding in the same areas.

Hundreds are stranded in the state of Tamil Nadu as water submerged roads, with the airforce dropping 10 tonnes of emergency supplies to those stranded.

Footage from news agency Press Trust of India showed entire neighbourhoods underwater, with rescue teams using boats.

Tamil Nadu’s chief secretary, Shiv Das Meena, said at least 10 people had died and 12,600 people were forced to flee to safer areas, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

The situation was “grim” in districts including Thoothukudi and Tiruelveli, the state governor’s office posted on X, previously known as Twitter.

Tamil Nadu state chief minister M.K. Stalin said “historically high rain” falls had “severely impacted the livelihoods of many and caused extensive damage to infrastructure”.

Chennai flooded as heavy rains from cyclone Michaung batter south India

The heavy rains come just two weeks after at least eight people were killed by Cyclone Michaung, which hit Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states on December 6.

While rains are expected in southern India in December, scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer with climate change.

Ten dead as heavy rains hit south India

