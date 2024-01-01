BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Govt land retrieved by Ombudsman Punjab

January 1, 2024

LAHORE: A total of 1679 kanals of government land worth more than 10 billion 270 million was retrieved on the orders of the Punjab Ombudsman Major Azam Suleman Khan (Retd).

According to details, various complaints across the province were filed in this office regarding encroachment on government land, illegal occupation and occupation of government roads and requested that the government land be vacated from these encroaching mafias.

In this context, the Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Sulaiman Khan (R) issued instructions to the relevant provincial officers to dispose of the said area at Sheikhupura, Narowal, Kasur and Faisalabad as per the rules of the provincial government.

In this regard, by taking action as per the order, the Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Sheikhupura, Deputy Commissioner Narowal, Assistant Commissioner Kasur and Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad have taken over a total area of 1679 kanals, the market value of which is more than 10 billion 270 million.

