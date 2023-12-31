BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.8%)
DFML 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.84%)
FABL 32.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
FCCL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
FFL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
GGL 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
HBL 110.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
HUBC 117.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (10.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.02%)
MLCF 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.57%)
OGDC 112.45 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.86%)
PAEL 22.58 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (6.76%)
PIBTL 6.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.87%)
PIOC 114.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.55%)
PPL 115.03 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (3.17%)
PRL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.8%)
SNGP 73.52 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.42%)
SSGC 11.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 79.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.65%)
UNITY 23.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,397 Increased By 38.7 (0.61%)
BR30 22,770 Increased By 222.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-31

Power producers: CPPA-G makes payments prior to year end

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 31 Dec, 2023 03:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has made payments of Rs 205 billion to different power producers, including government-owned power plants just two days before the end of 2023.

According to sources, Rs 131 billion has been paid to government-owned power plants recently approved by the government whereas Rs 74 billion has been released to other power producers. Of Rs 74 billion, Rs 57 billion has recently been approved by the ECC on account of K-Electric subsidy and Rs 17 billion came from operations of Discos.

However, an insider told BR that balance of Hubco (RFO) and Kapco (gas/RLNG and RFO) stood at Rs 53.888 billion after payments on December 29, 2023.

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

The balance payments of IPPs such as Rouch, Fauji, Pak Gen Power, Lalpir, KEL and Saba amounted to Rs 23.025 billion.

The balance payments of IPPs established under 2002 policy as on December 29, 2023 was Rs 104.637 billion. These IPPs include M/s Engro Power (gas), Foundation Power (gas), Orient Power (gas/RLNG/HSD), Saif Power, Sapphire Electric, Halmore Power, AGL Power, Atlas Power, Nishat Power, Nishat Chunian and Liberty Tech.

The sources said, balance of renewable energy producers stood at Rs 50.260 billion after payments of December 29, 2023. This implies that total remaining amount to IPPs including Hubco/Kapco stood at Rs 232.171 billion after December 29.

The balance amounts of IPPs including IPPs like Liberty Dharki Power, Uch (gas), Uch-II (gas), Zephyr power (wind), Three Gorges (hydel), Rs Laraib hydro power, Star hydropower and Mira power (hydropower) stood at Rs 191.725 billion.

The Cabinet approved an amount of Rs 89.860 billion, Rs 137.783 billion, Rs 64.089 billion and Rs 96.134 billion disbursed on June 4, 2021, November 29, 2021, January 6, 2022, June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 respectively according to the schedule approved by ECC and Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan as per the Master Agreements.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ECC IPPs HUBCO RLNG KAPCO CPPA G power producers

Comments

1000 characters

Power producers: CPPA-G makes payments prior to year end

Banks’ retail transactions: Q1 share of digital payments soars to 80pc

$382m ‘Karachi Mobility Project’: WB rates implementation progress as ‘moderately unsatisfactory’

Scrutiny of nomination papers ends

Non-filers: FBR to initiate punitive actions next month: chairman

Corruption case: NAB granted six-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

Section 5 of MPO: IHC defines how detention orders can be passed

Atif Ikram elected FPCCI president

IK’s assets increased by Rs277m in 5 years

IBO in Mir Ali: Five terrorists including commander Khuray killed: ISPR

Read more stories