CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has sought a massive Rs4.66 per unit fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for an increase in ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) to generate additional amount in January 2024.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing today (Wednesday 7 December 2023) on the CPPA-G’s request.

In a petition, the CPPA acting as commercial agent of the Discos demanded an additional FCA of Rs4.66 per unit in the billing month of January 2024 for electricity consumed in November.

As per CPPA in November 2023, hydel generation was 2,775 GWh constituting 36.50 per cent of total generation. Power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 987 GWh in November 2023 which was 13.08 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs15.2698 per unit, whereas, 644 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs14.5305 per unit (6.44 per cent).

Generation from HSD was nil, whereas, generation from RFO was just 0.3 GWh (000 per cent of total generation) at Rs46.7125 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 695 GWh (9.21 per cent) at Rs14.6197 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 798 GWh (10.57 per cent of total generation) at Rs23.7171per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,576 GWh at Rs1.201 per unit (20.83 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 30 GWh at Rs27.7281 per unit (0.39 per cent of the total generation. Power generation from wind was 148GWh and from baggasse 27 GWh at price Rs5.9822 per unit and from solar 50 GWh.

The total energy generated was recorded at 7,547 GWh, at a basket price of Rs7.1704 per unit.

Net electricity delivered to Discos in November 2023 was 7.228 GWh at a rate of Rs9.4448per unit, the total price of which was Rs 68.843 billion.

CPPA requested to the Nepra that on the basis of the above data, an increase of Rs4.6617/kWh over the reference fuel charges as per the notified for XW Discos, i.e., Rs4.7831/kWh has been requested by CPPA-G for the month of November 2023.

