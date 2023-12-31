Promoting cultural ties with China urged

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage, Syed Jamal Shah, on Saturday welcomed a distinguished delegation from China’s TV/Film Industry and vowed to foster bilateral cultural collaboration.

The delegation led by Zhang Yang, Director CFIC and Chairman of Chang Jiang, included key figures Hu Qiang, Chairman of Film Producer - Yihai Culture Communications, Co, Ltd, and Liang Ting, Chairman of Li Ting International, said a press release.

Other members of the delegation included Supervisor Yuan Li, Executive Director Tang Chao Song, Deputy General Manager Liu Liqiang, and Group Coordinator Zhang Linhui.

The purpose of the meeting was to explore avenues of cultural exchanges, focusing on pan-cultural exports, visiting performances, cultural products, circulation of new artworks, art exhibitions, cultural exhibitions, galleries, music, festivals, and more.