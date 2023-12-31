BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Dec 31, 2023
Sports

Chess championship begins at Nishtar Park Sports Complex

Recorder Report Published 31 Dec, 2023 03:04am

LAHORE: The Quaid-e-Azam Chess Championship 2023, organized by Punjab Chess Association and Punjab Sports Board, started at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Saturday. As many as 235 players from all over the country are participating in the tournament.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman graced the opening ceremony of the tournament as the chief guest. He encouraged players from different provinces by playing chess with Rehan Nasir, Obida Manzoor and Mehmood Lodhi. He also expressed keen interest in the bullet game between famous players Tanveer Gilani and Zohaib Gilani.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Chief Secretary said that the Punjab government would provide all kinds of support for the promotion of sports, including chess. He said that as a player it is an honor to represent the country at the international level, adding that good players earn fame for the country and nation. He said that the game of chess is not only a source of entertainment but also improves mental capabilities.

President Punjab Chess Association Dr. Naeem Rauf said that the country’s first chess academy has been established in Lahore with the support of Punjab Sports Board. He mentioned that in this academy players are being provided training to compete at national and international levels. He said that facilities would be provided for the promotion of chess in all the districts of the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Zahid Akhtar Zaman Nishtar Park Sports Complex Quaid e Azam Chess Championship 2023 Punjab Sports Board Punjab Chess Association

