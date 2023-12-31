Prices of essential kitchen items show rising trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The survey observed no changes in sugar price which remained stable at Rs6,700 per bag, while in retail sugar is being sold at Rs145 per kg.

Chicken price went up from Rs12,200 per 40kg to Rs13,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs375 per kg against Rs335 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs600 per kg against Rs540 per kg; egg price went up from Rs11,000 per carton to Rs11,200 per carton setting a new record of all time high prices, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs382 per dozen against Rs380 per dozen.

Wheat flour price remained unchanged as the best quality wheat flour in wholesale market is available at Rs2,100 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,150 per 15kg, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs2,080 against Rs2,100 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,110 per bag against Rs2,130 per bag.

Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,500 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; powdered chilli price is stable at Rs750, and turmeric powder at Rs700 per kg.

Tandoor and restaurant owners have increased the paratha price by Rs10 per piece from Rs50 to Rs60 per piece and tea cup price by Rs10 from Rs70 per cup to Rs80. The restaurant and tandoor owners three weeks ago on the plea of a government announcement of increasing domestic gas have already increased the roti price by Rs5 per roti from Rs20 to Rs25, naan price from Rs30 to Rs35 and paratha price from Rs45 to Rs50.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price remained unchanged, as officially it is available at Rs274 per kg, however, LPG distributors and traders are selling the commodity at their own set price in violation of the OGRA’s set price of Rs270 per kg as the distributors and retailers are selling the commodity in the range of Rs300-330 per kg.

The OGRA has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs4,210, while in the market it is available at Rs5,000 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs790 per cylinder.

Branded spices such as National, Shan, and others’ prices remained unchanged at Rs120 per pack but the producers have reduced the volume from 43 grams to 39 grams. The price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs250.

Rice prices witnessed an increase as the best quality basmati rice price went up from Rs12,000 per 40kg bag to Rs12,300 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling it at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice price went up from Rs10,000 to Rs10,200 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs270 per kg, and broken Basmati rice available at Rs9,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs250 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed no changes as B-grade ghee-cooking oil is available at Rs5,050 per carton in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs340-360 per 900 gram pack, while best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price also remained stable at Rs2,380 and cooking oil at Rs2,450 per 5-litre bottle.

Pulses prices witnessed a decline as best quality maash is available at Rs510 per kg against Rs530 per kg, gram pulse at Rs245 per kg against Rs260 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs350 per kg against Rs370 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs350-550 per kg, moong at Rs260 per kg against Rs280, and masoor at Rs250 per kg against Rs260 per kg.

No changes were observed in fresh and packed milk prices as small pack of Milk Pak is available at Rs75 per pack, litre pack at Rs270. Fresh milk prices are stable at Rs200 per kg and yoghurt prices went up from Rs220 per kg to Rs240 per kg.

Detergents prices and bathing soaps prices witnessed no changes as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol’s normal size bathing soap are available at Rs145 per pack and family pack at Rs170 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend. Ginger price in the wholesale market went up from Rs1,850 per 5kg to Rs2,050, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs450-500 per kg against Rs400-450 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs1,800 per 5kg to Rs2,500 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs550-570 per kg against Rs400-450 per kg, and China garlic price is stable at Rs2,800 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs570-610 per kg.

Potato prices witnessed a reduction as it is available in the range of Rs175-300 per 5kg against Rs175-375 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold at Rs45-80 per kg against Rs55-90 per kg, tomato prices went up from Rs1,250 per basket of 15kg to Rs1,450 per basket in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs95-125 per kg against Rs85-120 per kg, and onion price went up from Rs500-750 per 5kg to Rs550-800, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs135-200 per kg against Rs125-175 per kg.

Capsicum price remained stable at Rs1,050 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs225-250 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin went down as they were available in the range of Rs400-700 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-160 per kg; tinda price went down from Rs500 to Rs400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs90-100 per kg against Rs120-140 per kg; brinjal price remained stable at Rs350 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs90 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs600-650 per 5kg to Rs350-450, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs90-100 per kg against Rs140-150 per kg, and cabbage remained stable at Rs500-550 which in retail is being sold at Rs120-130 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs750-800 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs175-200 per kg and cucumber price is stable at Rs200-250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-65 per kg against Rs85-90 per kg.

Radish price went down from Rs150-200 per 5kg to Rs130-160 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs40-45 per kg against Rs45-50 per kg; turnip price went down from Rs300-350 per 5kg to Rs250-300 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-80 per kg against Rs80-90 per kg, yam price is stable at Rs700-800 which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-190 per kg, peas price went down from Rs650 to Rs600 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs140-150 per kg against Rs150-160 and fresh bean price remained stable at Rs700 per 5kg and in retail are being sold in the range of Rs160-170 per kg.

Fruit prices also witnessed a mixed trend as the best quality Kala Killo apple is available at Rs325 per kg against Rs300 per kg and normal at Rs150 per kg against Rs110 per kg, best quality golden apple at Rs180 per kg against Rs200 per kg and normal at Rs100 per kg, best quality white apples at Rs150 per kg against Rs170 per kg and normal at Rs100 per kg.

Bananas price went down as bananas are available in the range of Rs70-130 per dozen against Rs80-145 per dozen; best quality guava is available at Rs130 per kg against Rs150 per kg and normal in the range of Rs65-80 per kg against Rs75-100 per kg; Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs150-250 per kg against Rs190-270 per kg; oranges are available in the range of Rs90-150 per dozen with special fruiter at Rs150 per dozen is the most expensive and normal quality musami at Rs90 per dozen, the cheapest; pomegranate are available in the range of Rs250-370 per kg; and various varieties of grapes are available in the range of Rs160-350 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too. Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It is also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, over the past few years continuous increase in fuel and utilities costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices.

