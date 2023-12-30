BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
Pochettino says ‘crazy to think’ he won’t be involved in Chelsea’s Jan transfer window

Reuters Published 30 Dec, 2023 05:41pm

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he is confident of having a say when the Premier League side embarks on strengthening the squad in the January transfer window, insisting there is “good communication” with the club’s hierarchy.

The Argentine, who was hired in May, previously called the club to delve further into the transfer market if they are to improve, having already spent around 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) on new players since a U.S.-led takeover in 2022.

Chelsea have three wins in a row at Stamford Bridge in the league, ending a long run of poor home form that stretched back into last season, when they finished 12th. They now sit 10th after picking up 25 points from 19 matches.

“It’s obvious that the head coach, coach or manager is crazy to think he won’t be involved in any decisions for the future in my area,” Pochettino told reporters.

“Of course, we will share with the owners, the sporting director and I cannot conceive the idea of not being involved.”

As many as 12 players moved away from west London on permanent deals while 11 arrived, including Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez.

When asked if he expects a calmer window than last summer, Pochettino said: “Yes, of course. It’s not only my advice, it is about how we are sharing with the owners and the sporting directors.

“There is very good communication, we talk every single day and we will take decisions because we are all agreed.”

Chelsea next face promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road later on Saturday.

