PTA, HEC to raise awareness to prevent blasphemous activities

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) have agreed to collaborate and coordinate efforts to raise awareness to prevent blasphemous activities on the internet and social media and disseminating the message among administration, faculty, and students at all universities so that they play an effective role in the noble cause of eradicating this menace from the society.

During a meeting between Chairman PTA Major General Hafeezur Rehman (retired) and Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, both sides expressed strong enthusiasm for deep collaboration and maximising outcome through joint academic ventures.

Hafeezur Rehman appreciated the initiative of the HEC and stated that the PTA was fully committed to addressing the pressing challenges related to the responsible use of cyberspace.

In this regard, the PTA has held consultative meetings with esteemed religious scholars of the country and is engaged with multiple international organisations such as UNICEF, TikTok, and Telenor Pakistan for the purpose.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the multiple steps taken by PTA especially promoting safe, responsible and productive use of the internet. Recently received SAMENA international LEAD award acknowledges the PTA’s commitment to ensuring child and youth safety online.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023