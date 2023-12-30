BAFL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
PML-N, GDA to forge alliance against PPP in Sindh

INP Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have reached an agreement to collaborate and support each other in the upcoming general elections.

This development came during a meeting between PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and GDA chief Pir Pagara, with PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq also in attendance.

During the meeting, the two sides reached an agreement on a four-party seat adjustment formula.

This four-party alliance, according to sources, comprises the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

The primary objective of this electoral alliance was to challenge the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in its political stronghold of Sindh, reportedly.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was currently leading a PML-N delegation to Sindh to form electoral alliances.

During the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif and Pir Pagara affirmed their commitment to collaboration, pledging to jointly participate in the forthcoming elections and extend mutual support as necessary.

The PML-N President noted that a single party held sway in the province for the past many years.

Interacting with media after the meeting, PML-N leader and GDA leaders announced their consensus on a four-party seat-adjustment formula.

They revealed that the GDA harboured reservations regarding the upcoming elections, and acknowledged the presence of PPP candidates in almost every constituency. The leaders stated that they did not dissuade anyone from participating in the elections, admitting that contesting election was the right of every individual.

The GDA leaders asserted that the delegation led by former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attentively listened to their concerns.

They also emphasised that 30 to 35 percent of votes were inclined towards the PPP, while their focus remained on the remaining 65 percent of votes.

The GDA leaders proclaimed their intent to alter the prevailing political trend of the past 15 years by defeating the PPP in several constituencies on election-day.

