SBBWUP inks MoU with BoK to facilitate staff, students

Recorder Report Published 30 Dec, 2023 06:28am

PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) and the Bank of Khyber (BoK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by vice chancellor of the university Prof Dr Safia Ahmad (T.I) and Head of Conventional Banking, the Bank of Khyber Sher Muhammad, according to a press release, issued here on Friday.

Giving details about the agreement, the university Treasure Sana Younas told the media that The Bank of Khyber will provide accounts facility to university' employees under the agreement, besides soft loans facility will also be offered to them. Similarly, she said special packages will be offered to female students of the university as per agreement.

Apart from that The Bank of Khyber will open its sub branch in the university campus which will provide ease for staff and female students. She said the BoK's ATM facility is already available in the campus while the university will extend assistance in all matters to the bank.

Briefing the participants, Head of Conventional Banking, The Bank of Khyber (BoK), Sher Muhammad said the bank is working on special packages for women and today signing of agreement with BB Shaheed University was testimony of the bank's efforts towards provision of facility to women and selected this university.

He said the bank is committed to outline schemes for provision of scholarship to female students. He vowed to provide further facilities to the university' staff.

Prof Dr Safia Ahmad while speaking on the occasion thanked The Bank of Khyber for provision of facilities to the university and working on special schemes for staff and female students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

mou Bank of Khyber Shaheed Benazir Bhutto SBBWUP Prof Dr Safia Ahmad

