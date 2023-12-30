KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (December 29, 2023). ========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US 280.23 282.72 AED 75.88 76.62 EURO 307.07 310.09 SAR 74.33 75.01 GBP 354.33 357.63 INTERBANK 281.60 282.00 JPY 1.94 1.97 =========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments