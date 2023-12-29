BAFL 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.92%)
BIPL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.02%)
BOP 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.88%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
DFML 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 77.49 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.96%)
FABL 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.13%)
FCCL 18.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
FFL 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.65%)
GGL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HBL 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.08%)
HUBC 117.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (10.88%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.67%)
MLCF 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
OGDC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.54%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (7.33%)
PIBTL 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.56%)
PIOC 114.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
PPL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.91%)
PRL 29.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.18%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 73.10 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.84%)
SSGC 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 78.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.94%)
UNITY 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.4%)
BR100 6,387 Increased By 28.2 (0.44%)
BR30 22,713 Increased By 164.6 (0.73%)
KSE100 62,451 Increased By 398.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 20,777 Increased By 99.3 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 29 Dec, 2023 02:26pm

Gold snapped its winning streak in Pakistan as the yellow metal witnessed a fall in the local market on Friday in line with decline in the international rate.

Gold price per tola was set at Rs220,900 after single-day fall of Rs1,900, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs189,386 after a decrease of Rs1,629.

On Thurday, gold rates in Pakistan had increased by Rs2,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,090 per ounce, after a decline of $15 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,680 per tola.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market gold price gold rates bullion commodity rates Gold trade commodities prices gold rate gold markets Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices

Comments

1000 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

IHC allows PTI leaders, lawyers to hold election meetings with Imran Khan in jail

Gas crisis continues: SSGC suspends supply to industries, CNG stations in Sindh

Israeli tanks, missiles attack Gaza as Palestinian death toll keeps rising

Oil prices to end year 10% down, traders expect a better 2024

Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph

Pakistan coach Mohammad Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat

FD Outlook misreports FBR collection data

First half of Jan’24: Petroleum products’ prices may be sustained

Solar panel imports: PCA South uncovers another money laundering offence

Read more stories