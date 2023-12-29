Gold price per tola falls Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Gold snapped its winning streak in Pakistan as the yellow metal witnessed a fall in the local market on Friday in line with decline in the international rate.

Gold price per tola was set at Rs220,900 after single-day fall of Rs1,900, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs189,386 after a decrease of Rs1,629.

On Thurday, gold rates in Pakistan had increased by Rs2,200 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Friday was set at $2,090 per ounce, after a decline of $15 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,680 per tola.