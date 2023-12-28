Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,200 in Pakistan

Gold extended gains in Pakistan on Thursday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs222,800 per tola in the local market after a single-day gain of Rs2,200.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs191,015 after an increase of Rs1,886, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs1,000 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $20 to $2,105 per ounce (with a premium of $20), APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,680 per tola in the local market.