Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan advanced on Wednesday, in line with increase in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs220,600 per tola in the local market after it gained Rs1,000 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs189,129 after an increase of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs300 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $13 to $2,085 per ounce (with a premium of $20), APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates also rose by Rs30 to Rs2,680 per tola in the local market.