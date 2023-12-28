Faisal Saleh Hayat quits PPP, joins PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party senior leader and former federal minister Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat Wednesday joined the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) reposing full confidence in the leadership of the PML-N.

Faisal Saleh Hayat announced the decision after a meeting with the former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Talking to media along with Faisal Saleh Hayat, Shehbaz Sharif said that he is very happy to be present in Shah Jewna today. He welcomed Faisal Saleh Hayat in PML-N and said that his inclusion will help the party to win polls in Jhang. “We have started a new journey,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Mian Nawaz Sharif will become Prime Minister for the fourth time and once again they will come to power and serve the nation.

It may be noted that Faisal Saleh Hayat had quit the PPP during the Musharraf regime and later joined the PML-Q. He rejoined the PPP in 2017. In the 2018 general elections, he was the PPP candidate but lost the election to PTI’s Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan by just 600 votes in the recount. The PML-N could not field any candidate in his constituency in the last election. Out of the three constituencies of Jhang, the party had fielded only one candidate, Muhammad Saleem Tahir in NA-115 who had lost the election with a big margin.

Faisal Saleh Hayat has previously been elected to the National Assembly in 1988, 1990, and 1993, on the PPP ticket. He contested the 2008 elections on the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s (PML-Q) ticket. He has also served in the executive in multiple capacities including Federal Minister for Commerce (1988-1990) Federal Minister for Interior (2002-2004), Kashmir Affairs (2004-2007), and Federal Minister Housing & Works (2011-12).

