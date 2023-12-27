BAFL 46.89 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (5.02%)
World

Six killed in Israeli operation in occupied West Bank: Palestinian health ministry

AFP Published 27 Dec, 2023 09:44am

RAMALLAH: An Israeli operation in a Palestinian refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank left six people dead and several others wounded early Wednesday, according to the Palestinian ministry of health.

“Six martyrs killed by the occupation (Israel) and some who were seriously wounded were transported to the Thabet Thabet government hospital in Tulkarem,” the ministry said in a short statement.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the six people were killed by Israeli air strikes on the Nur Shams refugee camp near the town of Tulkarem, where Israeli soldiers were also deployed.

The army did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the operation.

Violence across the occupied West Bank has flared since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas group’s attack on Israel on October 7.

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid: ministry

More than 300 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Ramallah-based Palestinian health ministry.

