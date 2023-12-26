BAFL 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-6.3%)
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raid: ministry

AFP Published 26 Dec, 2023 03:37pm

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Tuesday in a raid on a refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The two – aged 17 and 31 – were shot dead in the Fawwar refugee camp, south of Hebron, the ministry said.

The army did not offer an immediate comment.

A resident from the camp told AFP that troops stormed the camp from its southern and northern entrances.

“The two men were killed just outside their homes,” he said, asking to remain anonymous over security concerns.

He said after the death of the first man there were clashes in which five others were wounded and one of them later died.

Palestinians recount ‘torture’ in Israeli army custody

Violence across the occupied West Bank has flared since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted in the Gaza Strip following an attack on Israel by the Hamas group on October 7.

That attack left around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, dead in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.

In Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza, more than 20,600 people have been killed, most of them women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank: health ministry

More than 300 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.

