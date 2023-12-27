BAFL 45.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-4.99%)
BIPL 19.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.05%)
BOP 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-13.98%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.58%)
DFML 14.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.06%)
DGKC 67.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.04 (-6.9%)
FABL 30.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.66%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-8.3%)
GGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-8.67%)
HBL 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.50 (-6.49%)
HUBC 109.82 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-5.73%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.48%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-13.62%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.95%)
MLCF 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.97%)
OGDC 105.09 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-7.21%)
PAEL 19.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.77%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-9.59%)
PIOC 106.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.32%)
PPL 108.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.41 (-7.16%)
PRL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-7.74%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-11.02%)
SNGP 68.06 Decreased By ▼ -4.93 (-6.75%)
SSGC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.89%)
TELE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-10.24%)
TPLP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.23%)
TRG 76.58 Decreased By ▼ -5.52 (-6.72%)
UNITY 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.74%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-10.53%)
BR100 6,037 Decreased By -300.1 (-4.73%)
BR30 21,293 Decreased By -1601.5 (-6.99%)
KSE100 59,171 Decreased By -2534.1 (-4.11%)
KSE30 19,725 Decreased By -836.9 (-4.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-27

11 students of Gwadar varsity visit Pak-China Institute

Recorder Report Published 27 Dec, 2023 05:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-China Institute hosted an 11-member delegation of students of the University of Gwadar. The delegation visited under the umbrella of the Balochistan Youth Engagement Programme.

This multifaceted endeavour, strategically crafted to deepen bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, unveiled a comprehensive agenda aimed at enriching the understanding and collaboration between Pakistan and China.

According to the media wing of the Pakistan-China Institute, the primary focus was to empower the vibrant youth of the Balochistan region, recognising their pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of both nations.

At the core of this enlightening experience was the 8th CPEC Media Forum, providing an immersive platform for the delegation to gain profound insights into the far-reaching impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on Balochistan.

Beyond a conventional information-sharing session, this forum facilitated dynamic and thought-provoking discussions, fostering a nuanced and deeper comprehension of this transformative strategic initiative.

The students had an exclusive session with Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director of the Pakistan-China Institute. This encounter provided a unique space for a rich exchange of ideas and perspectives, amplifying the depth of understanding for both the delegation and the hosting institute.

The delegation further enriched their experience with a guided visit to the Parliament House and Senate of Pakistan. Engaging with Muhammad Mushtaq, Special Secretary/Advisor (Legislation), National Assembly Secretariat, provided valuable insights into the intricate legislative processes shaping the nation's policies.

In another session, Ambassador Moinul Haque, venerable former Ambassador of Pakistan to China, shared a wealth of experiences and perspectives, offering a historical lens on the evolution of diplomatic relations.

Communication strategist, Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Reema Shokat emphasized the role of effective communication in both academic and diplomatic spheres between Pakistan and China.

Beyond the confines of formal engagements, the delegation actively cemented diplomatic ties with a visit to the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad. The delegation had a chance to meet with BaoZhong, the counsellor of the Political and Media Section at the Embassy of China in Pakistan. This diplomatic rendezvous not only symbolized the ongoing collaboration but also laid the groundwork for potential future partnerships in the academic realm. It served as a testament to the commitment to fostering enduring connections beyond the boundaries of structured events.

The Balochistan Youth Engagement Programme, organised by the Pakistan-China Institute, stands not only as a beacon in orchestrating events but as a cornerstone in nurturing lasting connections and fostering mutual understanding between the youth of Balochistan and China. The event serves as a testament to the enduring commitment to building a stronger, more interconnected future for Pakistan and China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

China Students Gwadar Pak China Institute

Comments

1000 characters

11 students of Gwadar varsity visit Pak-China Institute

Agri insurance pool may act as risk aggregator: SECP

Crop, livestock: SECP says there’s notable absence of insurance schemes

CPPA seeks Rs4.66 per unit FCA for XW Discos

Ministry announces improvement in BoP

Directives to remove officials rejected: Govt asks ECP to reconsider interior ministry’s report

PM forms body to resolve KP’s financial issues

Self-sustenance a must for success: Alvi

‘Attempting’ to introduce new laws: Caretakers come under sharp criticism in Senate

Number of subscribers and 3G/4G users, teledensity, NGMS penetration slump: PTA

Number of active taxpayers reaches 5.3m mark

Read more stories