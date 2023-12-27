PFA destroys fake honey, rancid oil, glucose syrup

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) safety teams on Tuesday conducted inspections of different food areas in Badami Bagh area and recovered fake honey weighing over one maund, 105 liters of rancid oil and more than 80 liters of harmful glucose syrup.

All these confiscated material was destroyed on the spot while heavy fine was imposed on six food points for poor arrangements and rectification notice was issued to nine other food points. The food safety teams under the leadership of the deputy director (operations) checked the fish points, restaurants, dry fruit shops and others in the area.

Director General PFA Asim Javed said action was taken after recovery of fake honey which was being produced after mixing of various chemicals and banned ingredients. The fake honey was then supplied to the market in attractive packaging of different brands.

The accused was arrested on the spot besides filing of a case against the owner of the fake honey unit for serious violation of laws.

The DG Food Authority claimed that continuous action was being taken against counterfeiters across the province. Forgeries in the manufacturing of food items do not deserve any exemption. He warned that serious action would be taken against violators under zero tolerance policy to ensure supply of good quality food to citizen.

