PM Kakar says prosperity of Balochistan is govt’s key priority

  • Climate resilience and climate finance should be kept in view in all irrigation projects in the province, caretaker premier says
BR Web Desk Published 26 Dec, 2023 10:04pm
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that welfare and prosperity of the people of Balochistan are amongst top priorities of the government.

Chairing a meeting about matters related to Balochistan in Islamabad on Tuesday, the interim PM said climate resilience and climate finance should be kept in view in all projects of irrigation in Balochistan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister said matters pertaining to the construction of two-lane Khuzdar-Karachi highway should be expedited. The highway road would provide alternate route to different parts of the country and ensure easy connectivity, he added.

Balochistan’s governance structure being ‘streamlined’ through multiple initiatives: PM

PM Kakar also directed the concerned authorities to immediately resolve financial problems of public sector universities of Balochistan.

Regarding the Kachhi Canal project, the interim prime minister instructed to constitute an inter-provincial committee, comprising caretaker minister for Planning and interim chief ministers of Punjab and Balochistan. He advised to construct check-dams to utilise water coming from mountain nullahs.

The PM also instructed to install tracker system on trawlers to prevent poaching of fish in Pakistan’s territorial waters. Besides, he directed to introduce a coordinated system, in cooperation with the National Highways and Motorways Police and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), for the registration and fitness of vehicles.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Balochistan briefed the meeting that the provincial government was taking all possible measures to ensure transparent elections and to that end, all instructions of the Election Commission of Pakistan were being implemented.

Development of Balochistan critical to country’s development: Ahsan

It was informed that digitisation of tax revenue collections was underway in the province.

Regarding measures to give mining the status of an industry, it was told that a special Rescue 1122 center had been established in Quetta for the facilitation of miners.

The meeting was informed that a coordinated vehicle testing system was being introduced to ensure safe journey on motorways, highways and roads in Balochistan. it was also told that the Balochistan Government, in cooperation with the Federal Government, was taking measures against illegal fishing in the territorial waters of Pakistan.

The meeting was briefed that the data of all employees of the Balochistan Government was being verified from the NADRA to enhance administrative transparency.

Strike in many Balochistan cities

Caretaker Provincial Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki, Education Minister Dr Qadir Baloch, and Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir represented the Balochistan Government, while Caretaker Planning Minister Sami Saeed, Caretaker Minister for Law and Water Resources Ahmed Irfan Aslam and other concerned high officials represented the Federal Government in the meeting.

