Strike in many Balochistan cities

QUETTA: On the call of Baloch Yekjehti Committee (BYC), a shutter-down strike in different cities of Balochistan was observed on Friday against unleashing tear gas, water cannon and detaining marchers of Baloch Yekjehti Committee in Islamabad.

According to reports, shutter down strike was observed in Barkhan, Kohlu, Surab, Noshki, Mastung, Gadani, Hub, Panjgur, Awaran, Turbat and other areas of the province.

Quetta-Karachi highway was blocked near Surab for all kind of traffic while Balochistan-Punjab highway was blocked by protesters near Rakni area of district Barkhan.