Dec 07, 2023
Pakistan

Development of Balochistan critical to country’s development: Ahsan

Recorder Report Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

LAHORE: Terming the development of Balochistan as the development of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said that the elements resorting to attacks on the Pak army and security institutions are targeting the uplift of Balochistan.

“Whenever the PML-N took reign of power, Nawaz Sharif focused on uplift of the people of Balochistan and played his role for the development of Balochistan,” he said while talking to the media after the meeting of the PML-N’s parliamentary board here on Wednesday.

The board led by Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and others conducted interviews of about 100 party candidates for the 16 NA seats and 51 Balochistan Assembly seats.

Responding to a query, Ahsan said that the PML-N would obtain a majority in the forthcoming general elections and restart the journey of development of this province.

To another query, he said that the Chief Election Commissioner had already made it clear that the election schedule would be announced 54 days before the date of the general elections. He averred that the conspirator elements wanted to scare the local and foreign investors but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs. “The PML-N had earlier crushed the terrorist elements in the past and would foil the evil designs of terrorists again,” he said.

He further said that the people should elect those people on February 8 who have the agenda of economic development with the cooperation of friendly countries.

PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar told the media that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) only believes in lies and propaganda, but the politically conscious people have seen its real face and would reject them in the forthcoming elections. He alleged that the PTI prepared fake accounts to spread lies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Balochistan development PMLN uplift projects Pak Army security institutions

