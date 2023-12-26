Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan increased on Tuesday, while the international rate of the yellow metal remained unchanged. Gold was priced at Rs219,600 per tola in the local market after it gained Rs300 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs188,272 after an increase of Rs258, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold prices in Pakistan had decreased by Rs500 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices remained unchanged at $2,072 (with a premium of $20), APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver held steady at Rs2,650 per tola in the local market.