Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold rates in Pakistan decreased on Saturday, in line with decline in the international rate. The yellow metal was priced at Rs219,300 per tola after shedding Rs500 during the day.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs188,014 after a decrease of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs1,800 to settle at Rs219,800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Saturday was set at $2,072 per ounce, after a decline of $2 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,650 per tola.